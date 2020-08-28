Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making pavement improvements that will partially close three eastbound entrance ramps along Interstate 44 in Crawford County Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3.

Ramps at mile markers 203, 208, and 214 will be partially closed from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. MoDOT said travelers should avoid distractions and give workers plenty of room while work is taking place.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers while the work takes place.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.