Residents will not have to travel far to see mesmerizing musicals played on stage, with performances by local talent. From “Aladdin” and “Toy Story” to “Les Miserables” and “Hamilton,” Fine Linen Theatre's upcoming season has shows everyone in the family will enjoy.

“In this unprecedented time, our first commitment is to our community and doing everything we can to keep everyone — our audiences, actors, crew, and their families — safe and healthy,” Fine Linen Theatre Artistic Director Kim Nisbett said. “Because health has more than one component, we are moving forward with plans to present excellent live theatre, just a little differently than we have in the past.”

Looking forward, Nisbett said staff will continue to monitor conditions and will modify plans as needed to protect the community.

Fine Linen Theatre’s Schedule for the 2020-21 Season

SING.LAUGH.DANCE.

When: Friday and Saturday. Both performances start at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rolla Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St.

Admission: Free, donations are appreciated.

To kick-off the season, Fine Linen Theatre invites residents to bring chairs, quilts, snacks and socially distance outside, as performers entertain the child inside everyone with favorite songs from Disney movies and Broadway classics. The outdoor performance will feature songs from Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Toy Story,” “Mary Poppins,” sung by Fine Linen actors in costume, as well as pirate sword fights, a fairy ballet, unicycle dance and more. The performance will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Rolla Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St. Tickets are not required, but donations are appreciated. The performance is approximately 70 minutes long.

BROADWAY AT THE BANDSHELL

When: Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept 12. Both performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rolla Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St.

Admission: Free, donations are appreciated.

Residents are invited to another outdoor performance, where talented Fine Linen alumni will present songs from people's favorite Broadway shows that have not been performed on the Fine Linen stage. The show will feature songs from “Godspell,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Shrek,” “Spamalot,” “Anastasia,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Les Miserables,” “Hamilton,” “Color Purple,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and more. Broadway at the Bandshell will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12. The performance will take place at the Rolla Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St. Tickets are not required, but donations are appreciated. The performance is approximately 70 minutes long.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

When: Oct. 16-24. All performances start at 7 p.m.

Where: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St.

Admission: To be announced.

Auditions: Sept. 1-5.

Pride and Prejudice is slated for October. Auditions will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 5 by appointment only. Auditions are open to anyone who is at least 15 years old. Fine Linen Theatre has a web page to guide people through everything they will need to audition for the show at https://www.finelinentheatre.com/auditions.html.

Currently, audience size for Pride and Prejudice will be limited, and seating will be socially distanced. Nisbett said patrons will be asked to wear masks as actors perform the classic story with timely themes involving “social masking” and “first impressions.” This witty and thought-provoking production will be family-friendly and entertain all ages. Pride and Prejudice will be performed Friday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 17, Tuesday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct. 22, Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. All performances are at 7 p.m. with an additional 2 p.m. Matinee on both Saturdays. Rehearsals will be scheduled based on cast availability. “Ticketing will be announced as we get closer to the event to enable us to remain flexible and appropriate for the situation at the time. Live-streaming of performances will also be provided,” Nisbett said.

CINDERELLA

When: March 19-27. Time will be announced.

Where: To be announced.

Admission: To be announced.

The 2020 cast of this postponed show will be back in their original roles in Cinderella for the spring of 2021. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical with a contemporary take on the familiar tale. This show features a live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moment's people love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists. Tickets will go on sale when staff have a better idea of how best to space the audience. The show is scheduled to play March 19-27.

For more details on Fine Linen’s upcoming season visit https://www.finelinentheatre.com/.