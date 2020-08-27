The Phelps Maries County Health Department in a public health notice Wednesday said people could have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Meramec Vineyards Winery Benefit Concert, the Piney River Cornhole Tournament and the Edgar Springs Prairie Day Cornhole Tournament.

The health department said during the course of case investigations, staff identified a cluster of positive cases, where individuals had experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

The health department said people could have been exposed to COVID-19 at the following locations:

— The Meramec Vineyards Winery Benefit Concert for the Watson School of Music, in St. James, Saturday, Aug. 15.

— The Piney River Cornhole Tournament at the Red Barn, in Doolittle, Wednesday, Aug. 19.

— The Edgar Springs Prairie Days Cornhole Tournament at Hooves and Boots LLC and Event Center, in Edgar Springs, Sunday, Aug. 23.

“We cannot stress enough that even if you are experiencing very mild symptoms — frequently described as allergies, tickle in the throat, feeling of needing to cough to clear one’s throat — to stay home, isolate from others, and refrain from attending any public event or place of public accommodation until symptoms resolve,” the department said in its notice.

The health department said people who were at the locations should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, practice social distancing and wear a mask while in public for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and alert their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The health department reports common symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, diarrhea and generalized muscle aches and pains.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update the list of potential symptoms https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

“It’s best to assume that every location you visit is a location of potential exposure and take the appropriate precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your communities. It is critical that each and every one of us continues to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum,” the department said.