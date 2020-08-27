The two candidates for governor visited Columbia on Wednesday and disputed their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official visit to University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson touted the benefits of increased telemedicine services and defended the state’s guidance for public schools as well as his resistance to mandating mask use statewide.

“I have been pretty clear on a mask mandate, and I know that's become a political issue, but the reality is that most areas of the state that have these problems, the higher numbers, have mask mandates in place,” Parson said.

Later in the day, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Democratic nominee, visited the Activity and Recreation Center to push her plan that includes a statewide order for face masks and stronger state guidance for public schools.

“That’s a shame,” Galloway said of Parson’s comment. “This is a public health issue. Mask mandates do work and are a proven tool.”

Parson visited inside the hospital for about 45 minutes with area Republican lawmakers and top MU Health Care officials. The media was not allowed to attend the session.

He spoke after the meeting and noted that telemedicine use has increased tenfold since the pandemic hit the state in March. Federal restrictions have been waived, allowing Medicare and Medicaid to reimburse doctors for their telemedicine visits with patients.

“What we are finding out, all of us are, at the state level, the local level, is that there's going to be a change in the future in how we deliver health care in the state of Missouri and we're going to have to make adjustments to that,” Parson said.

There have been 78,062 COVID-19 infections in the state, with more than 56,000 occurring since July 1. In that time, Missouri has had the 15th-highest infection rate in the nation.

In the past month, 15% of new cases statewide and 21% of new cases in Boone County have been people under 20.

Columbia is planning to open public schools Sept. 8 but is letting the number of new cases within the district determine whether learning occurs online, with a mix of online and in-person learning, or all in-person learning.

On Wednesday, the 14-day count of new cases in the district reached 47.5. If it goes above 50, it will trigger a move to all-online education.

Parson said that a similar plan for the state based on case counts is not needed.

He said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued two guidance documents, and local superintendents are preparing to open or have opened.

Summer school was a test, he said.

“In Hannibal, Missouri, there was 500 to 600 students who went back to school without incident,” he said of summer school. Hannibal has since delayed the start of its school year from Wednesday to Sept. 8.

Galloway said Parson’s efforts are inadequate.

“The most important thing the next governor of Missouri will have to do is defeat the virus and bring the economy back on track,” Galloway said.

She noted that masks are advocated by nonpartisan medical professionals.

“This is a data-driven measure Missourians should employ,” Galloway said. “A mask requirement is our ticket to freedom.”

She was asked about COVID cases at the University of Missouri, where on Wednesday, the number of cases increased by 50% since the first day of classes on Monday.

“There needs to be testing and rapid testing so results come back faster,” Galloway said.

MU has no mass testing of all students.

The new saliva-based test developed by Washington University holds promise, Galloway said.

“I congratulate Washington University,” she said.

Her statewide school reopening plan is the same one developed by Columbia Public Schools, which was based on a statewide plan in Minnesota.

The plan uses in-person; hybrid in-person and online; and all online, based on the rate of infection per 10,000 population over 14 days.

It’s a measure that Parson should have taken in July, Galloway said.

“Under his watch, there is no statewide plan,” she said.

She didn’t directly address a question about Parson’s contention that a statewide plan would have bypassed the authority of local school boards.

“It’s telling that school districts are looking to other states for their plans,” she said.

She called for an emergency economic relief council of business experts to revive the state’s economy.

“The unemployment rate is at historic levels,” Galloway said. “Missouri needs leadership and strategy to fight COVID.”