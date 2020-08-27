Jeffrey Blaine Powers, age 53, Eldon, Missouri, formerly of Parnell, Missouri, died unexpectedly while working in Otterville, Missouri, on August 18, 2020.

Jeffrey Blaine Powers, age 53, Eldon, Missouri, formerly of Parnell, Missouri, died unexpectedly while working in Otterville, Missouri, on August 18, 2020.

Jeff was born September 2, 1966, in Albany, Missouri. He was the son of Melvin and Kathleen (Mossey) Powers. Jeff was a 1984 graduate of Worth County R-III High School, Grant City, Missouri.

Jeff was employed with Magruder Paving Company, Troy, Missouri, where he was an asphalt plant operator.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen in 2012. His survivors include: partner Tami Schraer of the home, Eldon, Missouri; son, Tylar (Cassi Dampier) Powers, Parnell, Missouri; father, Melvin Powers, Parnell, Missouri; sisters, Skye Powers, Dixon, Missouri; Libby (Richard) Romero, Oak Hill, Virginia; Katrina (Terrance Williams) Powers, Blue Springs, Missouri; nieces Alyssa (Tony) Wright, Lebanon, Missouri; Brea Powers, Dixon, Missouri; and nephews, Damian Words, Blue Springs, Missouri; and Seth and Ryan Romero, Oak Hill, Virginia. Mr. Powers has been cremated.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be held at the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Missouri, at a later date. A celebration of life will also be held near his home in Eldon. Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.