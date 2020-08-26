It was also determined the firearms were not involved in the argument as the description given to dispatch was not quite what it seemed to be.

A Mooresville man was arrested after a call for help was placed, stating a man with two firearms was holding a woman in a home against her will.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Aug. 14, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a location in the 15000 block of LIV 413 after dispatch received a call a stating a female was being held against her will by a man with two firearms.

“Investigation shows the female and a relative wanted to leave and the suspect did not want to drive them to where they wanted to go,” Cox said. “We learned the suspect was a convicted felon, who had two firearms in the home. The suspect denied having any modern firearms and that he does own a black powder weapon which he can legally possess.”

As the investigation continued, Cox said it was determined the suspect allegedly removed the modern rifle from the home prior to law enforcement arriving and placed it in a hidden location away from the house. This rifle was later found by MSHP. Matching ammunition was in the home and provided to law enforcement.

“It was also determined the firearms were not involved in the argument as the description given to dispatch was not quite what it seemed to be and the female was not actually being held against her will,” Cox added.

The investigation ended with the arrest of Duane Eugene Hall, 61, Mooresville, for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm. Hall has felony conviction of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in Illinois. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and later charged in Livingston County Court with the alleged weapons offense. Hall was released on bond from jail on Aug. 17.