Get information on fall fungi that can add taste to your table.

Mushroom hunting is a tradition for many of Missouri’s outdoor enthusiasts.

Morels get much of the mushroom hunting hype when they appear in April and May, but mushroom hunting isn’t just a spring thing. Wild mushrooms can provide tasty table fare in the fall, too. One of the keys to enjoying Missouri’s wild mushrooms is knowing which ones are edible and which ones aren’t.

People can learn more about mushrooms that can add delight to meals at this time of year at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Flavorful Fall Fungus.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 2, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174166

In this program, MDC Naturalist Alex Holmes will discuss the basics of mushroom hunting, give tips for identifying some of the more common species in the region and will also provide a couple of recipes. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.