There will be no community tickets available for the event as Rolla High School is operating under Level Two of the district’s multi-level safety plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold their annual Bulldog Pride Night tailgate in the Rolla High School parking lot at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be limited attendance and safety protocols in place.

Rolla School District administration said Rolla High School’s sports and events are currently operating under Level Two of the district’s multi-level game and event guidelines, and there will be no community tickets available for this event.

Only people who received a voucher from a player or participant will be eligible to purchase tickets for the game. To minimize inconvenience and reduce the traffic flow at the stadium, the district asks that people do not come to the gate on Friday night to purchase a ticket. The district said there will be no tickets sold to the public regardless of participation in Bulldog Pride Night.

To find more information on Rolla School District’s levels of access, visit http://bit.ly/RPSsportslevels.

“Understandably, there will be many disappointed Bulldog fans who would like to cheer on our teams in person. While we would prefer to have full access open to the public, the safety of our students, families and community members is our top priority,” the district said in a Tuesday update.

The district will have live streamed footage of the game available to the public on the Bulldog Athletic YouTube Channel. The district encourages people to subscribe to the channel to receive notifications when a live video begins.