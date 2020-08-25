Many unemployed Missourians will soon begin receiving a $300 supplement to their regular state benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance Benefits to Unemployed Workers created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The payments will be made retroactively to the week ending Aug. 1. That is the first week that the $600 supplement created by the CARES Act was not paid.

Under the provisions of the new supplemental program, an individual must be eligible for at least $100 in regular state benefits to receive the supplement. Anyone who reports being unemployed or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive the benefit. Those unemployed for other reasons will receive correspondence seeking information to determine their eligibility.

The first payments will be made with unemployment claims made this week, and retroactive payments will follow, with the first to be issued this week and the remainder by Sept. 4.

The payments will continue until the federal grant money funding it is exhausted or Dec. 27, whichever is first.