Missouri University of Science and Technology has a new web page where residents can find daily updates on the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the university's campus.

People can find the daily updates at https://coronavirus.mst.edu/confirmed-cases/.

Missouri S&T will publicly notify the campus of positive COVID-19 cases on the web page as the university becomes aware of them. However, the university said since students, staff and faculty can seek testing from a variety of medical providers in and outside of Rolla and Phelps County, student case numbers reported to the university are incomplete.

Missouri S&T will not disclose individual identities or any personally identifiable information on individuals who test positive for COVID-19 due to federal privacy laws.

Missouri S&T reported on Monday a total of seven students recently on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.