The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Eastern Region is looking for a committed, hardworking and highly skilled workforce to support wildfire suppression efforts and fuels management on 14 national forests and one tallgrass prairie located in states across the region including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The Eastern Region Fire and Aviation Management Program provides an opportunity to work on a team with colleagues who perform work safely in a variety of specialized positions.

The Temporary Fire Hire event runs through Aug. 31 and will be used to fill temporary seasonal fire, dispatch, fire dozer helpers and operators and fuels positions. This outreach is for GS-0462-03 through GS-0462-05, GS-2151-04/05 and WG-5716-05/08 positions.

The Permanent Fire Hire event runs through Sept. 14 and will be used to fill permanent seasonal and permanent year-round positions for firefighters on engines, handcrews and hotshot crews, dispatchers, fire dozer operators and apprentices. The outreach is for GS-0462-03 through GS-0462-09 and WG-5716-05/08/10 positions.

For more information on these Fire positions in the Eastern Region, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r9/jobs/openings. In addition to these vacancies, members of the public can learn more about federal employment opportunities and apply on the U.S. Government's official employment website at USAJobs.gov.