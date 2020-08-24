Student health services at Missouri University of Science and Technology now has the ability to return COVID-19 testing results in a single day. The university recently installed new testing equipment that looks for antigens – molecules that cause a person’s immune system to produce antibodies against illnesses.

“We are excited to be able to offer this rapid antigen testing, which will help keep our students safe,” says Dr. Dennis Goodman, Missouri S&T’s director of student health and chief medical officer. “S&T can now provide results to students the same day that they come into the clinic to be tested for COVID-19.”

Earlier this month, Missouri S&T issued its “Miner Roadmap” for students’ return to campus during the pandemic. The 20-page booklet, which can be found at coronavirus.mst.edu, provides guidance for students and their families as they return to campus. Missouri S&T’s classes began Monday, Aug. 24.

To minimize the risk of COVID-19 on campus and in the Rolla community, the university has implemented a number of changes for the fall semester. The changes include requiring students and employees to check their temperature daily and to self-monitor for symptoms, requiring face coverings in classrooms and common areas, and social distancing recommendations.

Any S&T students who suspect they might have COVID-19 should contact student health services at 573-341-4284 or covid@mst.edu. For more information about Missouri S&T’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.