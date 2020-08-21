Family-owned Westplex Media Group has purchased The Mexico Ledger from Gannett Co. Inc. It is the third community newspaper in Westplex’s portfolio, according to a news release.

Santa Fe, New Mexico-based media merger and acquisition firm Dirks, Van Essen and April represented Gannett. The transaction is scheduled to close Aug. 31. Terms were not disclosed.

Westplex owner Tim Schmidt is excited to take over the publication, he said in the release.

"The Mexico Ledger has a proud history of serving Mexico and surrounding communities throughout Audrain County," he said. "This expansion is a natural fit for our family-owned company.

Current employees of the Ledger will be offered employment by Westplex.

Schmidt has nearly 20 years experience in the newspaper industry and founded Westplex in 2018. The first purchase was The Montgomery Standard, a weekly based in Montgomery City.

A second weekly, The Warren County Record published in Warrenton, was purchased in October.