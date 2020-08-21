The Phelps Maries County Health department on Friday confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in Phelps County.

The individual was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. Postmortem testing determined the individual was positive for COVID-19 at the time of their death, the health department said in a release on Friday.

The health department said staff is working with the individual's family to complete the case investigation and contact tracing. The department said a household member of the individual had also tested positive for COVID -19 and has been hospitalized.

The health department in its latest report on Thursday, said 153 people in Phelps County have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March. The health department reported 34 active cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County. Twenty-one of the active cases — twenty-one cases in Rolla, six in St. James and seven in the Newburg area.