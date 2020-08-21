Carolyn Sue Harper, 79, of Parsons, died at 9:47 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. Her passing followed a brief period of failing health.

She was born July 30, 1941 in North Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents were Alva J. and Flossie M. (Broyles) Watts. She grew up in Neosho, Missouri and graduated from Neosho High School in 1959. Later she attended Northwestern State University taking classes in

nursing.

On August 31, 1963 she and Alan S. Harper were married at the Northside Baptist Church in Neosho. They soon would have observed their 57th wedding anniversary. Alan’s

career took the family to many different states and foreign countries, including Indonesia and China. In 2003 Carolyn and Alan retired to Parsons, where Alan’s parents had grown up and his father, Eugene Harper, still resided.

Carolyn was a woman who had a strong commitment to her Christian faith. She was active in the Wesley United Methodist Church and her weekly Bible study group, Women In Touch. She had made over 75 prayer shawls to give to friends, a ministry she felt called to. She also enjoyed working for a time at Curves.

Surviving is her husband, Alan Harper, of the home; daughters Alana Reimer (Jeff) of Bloomington, Illinois and Toni Kramlik (Tom) of Sellersville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Michaela Cline (Justin Frey) and their daughter Liliana Frey and Philip Reimer (Leah Zak);

siblings Buddy Watts (Linda) of Joplin, Deborah Broderick of Fairland, Oklahoma and Patrick

Wamsley of Napa, California; nieces and nephews and other family members.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with

Rev. Tim Bever and Rev. Steve Crawford officiating. Burial will be on Monday morning at

Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m.,

Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Wesley United Methodist Church and they may be left at

or sent to the funeral home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at

www.wallfuneralservices.com.