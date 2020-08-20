The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of St. James to evaluate its wastewater collection system.

The grant provides funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

“Water and wastewater systems are crucial to the health and economic vitality of every community,” Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Carol Comer, said. “Through this grant, we can help cities like St. James identify the changes needed to maintain essential infrastructure, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.”

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater collection system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan is set to be complete in May 2021.

For more information on wastewater funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.