A Moberly man is facing a felony charge after allegedly exposing his genitals several times at the Moberly Public Library early this month.

Luther Midgyett, 34, was charged Tuesday with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a class E felony, for the alleged exposure.

The charge stems from several alleged incidents Aug. 5 and 6 at the library. A library staff member told Moberly police about an incident Aug. 5 in which Mygett allegedly had his genitalia exposed while in the children’s section of the library, according to court documents. By the time the staff member was able to report the incident, Midgyett fled the building.

Investigators corroborated the staff member’s account after reviewing video surveillance footage showing Midgyett with his genitals exposed while several children were nearby, the documents state.

Midgyett allegedly returned to the library the next day. Surveillance footage showed that Midgyett appeared to have his genitals exposed while sitting at a computer desk, across from a library patron, the documents state. That same day, video sureveillance showed a third incident in which Midgyett allegedly sniffed and touched a patron, who was bending over to grab a book from a low shelf, while his genitals were exposed, the documents state. The patron caught Midgyett and told him to get away, according to documents. He reportedly denied doing anything and walked away.

The staff member told police in a written statement that the library staff were aware of Midgyett being at the library that day and were regularly checking on him and other, nearby visitors throughout the day. After the incident with the latter patron, the staff member told Midgyett to leave because of several complaints made against him.

The patron made a verbal statement to police which corroborated the surveillance footage.

A warrant was issued for Midgyett’s arrested Tuesday, with a $15,000 cash-only bond based on the community threat of repeated, public exposure of his genitals, case notes state. As of Thursday afternoon, Midgyett did not appear in the Randolph County inmate roster and he had not been arrested by the Moberly Police Department.

