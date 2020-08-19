A St. Elizabeth man was injured Tuesday morning in a 2020 International Dumptruck that overturned on Route W at Golden Beach Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Victor Kliethermes, 56 was heading south when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side before finally overturning. Kliethermes received minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital by private conveyance.

The truck was listed as having moderate damage and was towed from the scene.