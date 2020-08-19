A Missouri doctor has lost his license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on the back porch of his rural office.

The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts ordered in June that John Ure's physician and surgeon license be revoked.

Ure had been practicing in Deepwater, Missouri, located in Henry County about halfway between Springfield and Kansas City.

Documents filed by the Board of Registration for the Healing Arts say Ure's office doubled as a machine shed and lacked running water, restrooms or an examination table.

The board's order says that in May 2016, Ure amputated a patient's gangrenous toe on the back porch of Ure's office, which is a "non-sterile environment."

Ure reportedly explained the procedure was "not done optimally" and he had a "lapse in judgment."

The patient's medical records do not show any antibiotics were administered before or after the operation, according to the board.

In its order, the Board of Registration for the Healing Arts also described instances where Ure improperly prescribed painkillers to two different patients.

According to the documents, there was a hearing on Ure's case in January, and Ure appeared without an attorney. He testified about his personal and educational background, corrective actions he planned to take and had a witness vouch for his character.

Reached Wednesday, the 73-year-old Ure called the board's action "a travesty of justice," and said state officials seemed intent of stripping him of his medical practice. He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.

"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

The order says Ure cannot apply for reinstatement of his license for two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.