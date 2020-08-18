Individuals who have a high school diploma or equivalent may now complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate.

Through both a proposed amendment and an emergency rule, the Missouri State Board of Education approved an alternative route for individuals to obtain a substitute certificate of license to teach.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) requested an additional path after consulting with education groups to help address the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state.

Currently, individuals looking to obtain a substitute certificate must complete 60 semester hours or more of college-level credit from a DESE-recognized and regionally accredited academic degree granting institution.

Following the State Board of Education’s decision Tuesday, individuals who possess a high school diploma or equivalent may complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate.

The training covers topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs and working with at-risk youth.

In a release on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality, Paul Katnik, said teachers and school administrators have expressed concern about the potential shortage of substitute teachers during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19.

“With already a declining number of candidates entering the education profession, this option will help Missouri school districts and charter schools develop a deeper pool of substitute teachers both in the short- and long-term,” Katnik said.

The emergency rule will be filed on Aug. 19 and will take effect on Sept. 2. Additional information regarding the online training, including approved vendors and associated costs, can be found at https://dese.mo.gov/educator-quality/certification/substitute-teachers once available.