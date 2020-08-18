St. Louis College of Pharmacy announced the names of two Rolla students who were named to the college's dean's list for the second semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Hannah Delp and Sean Kim, of Rolla, were named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. Louis College of Pharmacy, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the college has a history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.

Students come to the college from 33 states and 25 countries. To learn more, visit stlcop.edu.