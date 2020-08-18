Rolla 31 School District Board of Education President Jim Packard recently recognized board members Carla Clayton and Sue Eudaly after both completed training through the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA).

At the board’s Aug. 13 meeting, Packard recognized Clayton for completing the three-hour board member refresher training and Eudaly for completing the essential new board member certification training sponsored by MSBA.

MSBA requires new board members to undergo 18.5 hours of training their first year of service, which Eudaly completed online due to COVID-19 restrictions.