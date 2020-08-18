The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce named Staff Sergeant David Mashburn as the chamber’s August luncheon honoree.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce said Mashburn is a native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and enlisted in the U.S Army National Guard in September of 1988 as a Motor Transport Operator. After an eight year enlistment he worked in the private engineering field as a CAD Designer. In 2006 Mashburn re- entered the Active Army as a Military Policeman. He is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Mashburn’s assignments have included the 543d Military Police Company, Fort Drum, N.Y.; 463d Military Police Company, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; HHC, Wiesbaden, Germany. He is currently assigned to the 14th Military Police Brigade and the Military Police Investigation Division as an Instructor of Interviews and Interrogations.

His deployments include two tours in Iraq in support for Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one tour in Afghanistan. He has held various leadership positions to include Team Leader, Squad Leader, and Military Police Investigator Supervisor.

Mashburn’s military schools include: Warrior Transition Course, Basic Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Senior Leaders Course; Basic Forensic Examinations Course, Military Police Investigator Course, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course, Instructor Facilitator Course, Combat Life Savers Course, Crime Intelligence Analyst Course, Combatives Level I Course, and Firearms Instructor Training Course.

His awards include the Army Commendation Medal (6), Joint Service Achievement Medal (1), Army Achievement Medal (4), Good Conduct Medal (5), National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (2), Afghanistan Campaign Medal (1), Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Non-commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 3), NATO Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.

Mashburn is married to Patricia and has two sons, Christopher, and Victor.