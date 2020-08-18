The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission will also conduct public listening sessions to discuss comments received by citizens and law enforcement officers.

The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission and the Missouri Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, invited residents to participate in a survey on law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri.

The POST Commission and department of public safety are interested in gaining feedback from both the public and law enforcement officers as they review current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process, Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell said in a news release Tuesday.

Members of the public are invited to comment through Aug. 26 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LETraining_Public.

The POST Commission will review and discuss comments and information submitted by the public during two open listening sessions, which will be conducted virtually following the survey. The listening sessions will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

A telephone number for members of the public to participate in the two listening sessions will be provided on the POST Program webpage: https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post/ after comments have been received. Additional comments from the public may be offered by email during the two listening sessions. An email address will be provided during the listening sessions, according to O’Connell.

Established by state statute, the POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education in Missouri. More information about the commission, Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program and the disciplinary complaint process is available on the POST Program webpage.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of continuing law enforcement education each year to maintain their peace officers licenses: Two hours in legal studies; two hours in technical studies; two hours in Interpersonal Perspectives; two hours of skill development involving firearms; six hours of electives in any of the preceding core curriculum areas; and one hour of racial profiling awareness training.