OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.

To schedule a ride or find out about service in a specific area, call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287. Visit OATS Transit’s website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab for your county to see the full schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities.