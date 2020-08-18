With parents and children enduring a tremendous amount of uncertainty and anxiety as school starts, Burrell Behavioral Health is offering some free resources, starting with a virtual summit on Friday.

"Preparing for an Uncertain School Year: Mental Health Effects on Schools and Families during COVID-19" is a 30-minute summit at noon Friday on Facebook. No registration is required. More than 600 had indicated they were interested on Tuesday.

People were invited to submit comments they would like Friday’s panel to discuss.

"I would love to know what to worry about and what to let go," one Facebook user responded.

"How not to lose my mind when my child doesn’t want to focus at all," was another comment.

Burrell personnel have been tuned in to the problems that children and parents are facing during the pandemic, said spokesman Nathan Fleischmann.

"They wanted to provide resources to families as we embark on a school year unlike any other," Fleischmann said.

Another free resource being offered to families is a guide parents can download "Maintaining Positive Health During COVID-19." There is a youth guide and a parents’ guide.

Some coping skills included in the youth guide are to look for opportunities to connect with teachers when there’s an opportunity. It also suggests practicing mindfulness by breathing deeply.

There is plenty for families to sort through, said Jessica Obuchowski, Burrell system director of youth community services. She will be one of the panelists on Friday.

"I think families are feeling a lot of anxiety about the upcoming school year, from not knowing what to expect because schools have changed their plans frequently," she said. "There’s a lot of anxiety and fear of the unknown and social isolation for kiddos doing remote learning."

There’s excitement and happiness about some sort of return to normalcy and also fear of catching a deadly disease, she said.

The virtual summit and they guides can be used as tools to assist parents in dealing with the start of the school year, she said.

"We provide a good starting point to have these conversations," Obuchowski said.

Parents and children feeling overwhelmed may need individualized attention, she said. During a normal year, one in five individuals experience a mental health condition. There’s not enough data yet, but she said it’s likely the rate will be higher during the pandemic.

’It’s really important for people facing a mental health challenge to get access to care as soon as possible," she said.

On average, children with mental health issues wait eight to 10 years for treatment after the onset of problems, she said.

Burrell Behavioral Health has a free crisis hotline number in central Missouri at 800-395-2132. It connects callers to help immediately.

Burrell partners with 50 school districts in Missouri and Arkansas, including Centralia and Southern Boone school districts and it has a mental health services agreement with Columbia Public Schools.

The Columbia school district also is turning to other measures to reach parents, including webinars.

"Our partnership with Burrell has allowed our students and families to access therapeutic services within the school setting," Danette Lisles, special services director for the Southern Boone School District in Ashland, said in the Burrell news release.

