Missouri University of Science and Technology's eleventh annual Celebration of Nations will present a series of virtual events this fall in place of an in-person event.

This year, the planning committee is organizing Celebration of Nations 2020 – Reinvented. The virtual festival will feature participants spanning the globe and activities for all ages. Events will take place near the end of September, with a full event list soon available online at facebook.com/SandTCelebrationOfNations. All events will be free and open to the public.

“The committee is excited for this opportunity to introduce new concepts to Celebration of Nations, which includes the possibility of cooking demonstrations, a fashion show, and building a closer connection to local businesses and organizations,” says Richie Myers, committee chair and cultural program coordinator for international affairs at Missouri S&T. “While this year’s Celebration of Nations may look a bit different, we are excited about the new prospects this virtual event could bring.”

While considering all safety protocols related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee is still finalizing the event’s details but plans to share all information via its social media accounts.

“The committee would like to thank all our supporters over the years,” says Myers. “Celebration of Nations would not be possible without the continued support from our significant community sponsors, the City of Rolla, Missouri S&T, vendors, performers, students, volunteers and everyone who has played an important role in the continued success of this event.”

To sponsor Celebration of Nations or volunteer, email celebrate@mst.edu. For more information about the event, contact Myers at myersrj@mst.edu.