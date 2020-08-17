In a normal presidential election year, former state Rep. Ted Farnen would have been in Milwaukee on Monday morning, preparing to take his seat at the Democratic National Convention.

Instead, like most other delegates and many Americans, he will be watching from his home as his party puts on a virtual meeting, presenting speakers and promoting the platform for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused both the Democratic and Republican parties to massively scale back their plans for an in-person convention, pushing most business online, including the speeches that dominate modern conventions.

On Monday night, the top speakers include former First Lady Michelle Obama and Biden’s chief rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders. Farnen said he’s looking forward to Harris’ acceptance speech on Wednesday, which will be followed by President Barack Obama’s address.

"And obviously Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday," he said. "That is what the whole week leads up to."

Farnen, who signed on in 2019 as a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, was selected as one of five elected delegates from the Fourth Congressional District for the party gathering that in recent years has ratified the choice made in presidential primaries and caucuses.

Four of those delegates are from Boone County – Farnen, Tori Schafer and Gunnar Johanson, elected as Biden delegates, and Brett Stover, elected as a Sanders delegate. There is a fifth delegate from Boone County, Chimene Schwach, elected as an at-large delegate supporting Biden.

Biden received 60 percent of the vote in the March 10 Democratic presidential primary in Missouri. Sanders came in second, earning enough votes to take a share of the delegates in each congressional district.

In all, Missouri has a 84-member delegation.

Schwach, who biracial, said Harris, who has Black and Indian heritage, will add excitement to the race. The ticket looks like the party, which is a coalition of groups with a diverse racial makeup and varying views.

"To have representative democracy, we have to have candidates who represent the people," Schwach said. "To just have white men of a certain age just be the leadership, it is past time for that."

Schwach was an early support of Harris for president, before she was forced to abandon the crowded race. She then backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts before endorsing Biden once his nomination seemed assured.

"A lot of people are excited about hearing Michelle Obama and are very excited to hear what Kamala has to say," Schwach said.

The message will be a unifying call, she said.

"I do believe they will give Americans hope, that it is possible to come together," she said.

This is Farnen’s third time as a delegate. In 2000, Farnen went to Los Angeles as a delegate supporting former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley, who did not win the nomination, and in 2012, he went to Charlotte, North Carolina, to renominate Barack Obama for a second term.

This may be the last year when the major parties put on full-blown conventions, Farnen said. Begun in the 1830s as a way to take presidential nominations out of the hands of members of Congress, conventions have lost their role as the deciding moment of a party’s presidential contest.

Since 1952, no party presidential contest has gone beyond the first ballot at either the Democratic or Republican national conventions.

But the conventions will remain important as a side-by-side comparison of the major parties and are likely to continue in some form, Farnen said.

"One week it is the Democrats and the next week, the Republicans," Farnen said. "I don't know how many undecided voters there are but this is when they should be watching."

While conventions may not last four days in the future, they will remain an important aspect of the political year, Schwach said.

"If we have conventions in the future they will be shorter and more condensed," she said.

But the networking in face-to-face encounters and the enthusiasm communicated by a large crowd mean the conventions likely won’t end entirely, she said.

"I was looking forward to participating and meeting people of like minds," she said. "There is always something very special about that. My hope, for those who are not delegates, is that they see large groups of people who are enthusiastic about change and enthusiastic about their candidates."

