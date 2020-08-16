Camden County Captain Chris Twitchel has confirmed that a plane has crashed near the Grand Glaize Airport and that personnel are on scene assisting those involved.

UPDATE: An official release has been shared on the Osage Beach plane crash.

"On August 16, 2020 at 1:37pm the Osage Beach Police Department received calls of a plane crash at the Grand Glaize Airport. Officers responded to the area and located the crash site in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road. Two people were on board the plane when it crashed and are deceased. Names of individuals are being withheld until notification of family. Emergency Services are still on scene as this is an ongoing investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been contacted and once on scene will take over the scene and investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. "

---

This is a separate incident from the recent boat fire, both of which are still considered active.

More information will be shared as it is received.