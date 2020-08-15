Rolla non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19 can submit a photo and written entry to be selected for the $5,000 donation.

Fidelity Communications announced it will award $5,000 to a non-profit organization in communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign.

Non-profit organizations can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used and how funds will benefit the community.

One organization will be selected to receive a $5,000 donation.

“We know many non-profit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” said Trish Niemann, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Entries will be accepted from Aug. 17 through Sept. 4 at fidelitycommunications.com/contest..

Winning organizations will be highlighted on Fidelity’s social media channels, including Facebook.