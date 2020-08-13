



Zion Lutheran Church in Moberly has chosen to suspend its annual Community Goodwill Thanksgiving Dinner this coming holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the present state of the pandemic and the unknown and possible outbreaks that may erupt this fall, we feel it is in the best interest, for the safety of our volunteers and recipients, to not serve the dinner this year," dinner organizer Amy Doepke said. "We pray that you will have a blessed and happy holiday season and that 2021 will be a year for renewing friendships."