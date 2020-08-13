The first of several Missouri deer hunting seasons begins in a little over a month, with bowhunters getting the first shot on Sept. 15.

But with chronic wasting disease still being found in deer in various parts of the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters, meat processors and taxidermists about new rules to keep the disease from spreading.

“Many states with CWD have implemented similar restrictions on carcass movement,” MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten said in a news release. “The detection of CWD in several new areas of the state over the past few years is very concerning, and these regulation changes aim to further slow its spread. The vast majority of deer in Missouri are CWD-free today, and we want to keep it that way!”

MDC will offer voluntary CWD sampling and testing statewide during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state.

MDC will also conduct mandatory CWD sampling for hunters who kill deer in counties of the CWD Management Zone on Nov. 14 and 15.

According to MDC, the new rules for hunters who kill deer in a county with a CWD Management Zone are as follows:

Deer taken in CWD Management Zone counties must be telechecked before any parts of the carcass may be transported out of the county;Whole carcasses and heads of deer killed in CWD Management Zone counties may only be transported out of the county of harvest if the carcass is delivered to a licensed meat processor and/or taxidermist within 48 hours of exiting the county of harvest.

The following carcass parts may be moved outside of the county where the deer was killed without restriction:

Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out;Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached;Hides from which all excess tissue has been removed;Antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue;Upper canine teeth; andFinished taxidermy products.

Bringing deer into Missouri

Regulations also have changed for hunters bringing deer and other cervids into Missouri from another state:

Hunters may no longer transport whole cervid carcasses into Missouri;Heads from cervids with the cape attached and no more than six inches of neck in place may be brought into Missouri only if they are delivered to a taxidermist within 48 hours of entering Missouri;There is no longer a requirement that cervid carcass parts coming into the state be reported to the MDC carcass transport hotline.

The following cervid parts can be transported into Missouri without restriction:

Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out;Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached;Hides from which all excess tissue has been removed;Antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue;Upper canine teeth; andFinished taxidermy products.

Taxidermists and meat processors

Taxidermists and meat processors throughout the state are required to dispose of deer, elk, and other cervid parts not returned to customers in a sanitary landfill or transfer station permitted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Proof of disposal must be retained for 12 months for meat processors and for three years for taxidermists.

According to MDC, most deer hunters should not be affected by the new regulations and most meat processors and taxidermists are already properly disposing of deer carcasses.

“Our deer-hunter surveys show that at least 85% of deer hunters are not likely to be affected by the new regulations because they already dispose of carcasses on the property where the deer was harvested, on a property in the same county, or already take their harvested deer to licensed meat processors and taxidermists,” Batten said.

Upcoming deer seasons

The 2020-2021 archery deer and turkey hunting season is Sept. 15 through Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021.

Firearms deer hunting dates for 2020-2021 are Oct. 31-Nov. 1 for the early youth portion; Nov. 14-24 for the November firearms portion; Nov. 27-29 for the late youth portion; Dec. 4-6 for the antlerless deer firearms portion; and Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2021 for the alternative methods portion.