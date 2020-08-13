Learn the secrets behind unusual creatures some say roam the Show-Me-State on Friday.

Has someone told you they’ve seen a chupacabra prowling the darkness of night? Maybe you have a friend who’s certain they’ve seen a black panther, or perhaps wolves sneaking about in the woods. Could this be true? Maybe you’ve even seen an animal you can’t explain.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a program that explores mysterious creatures such as these that people “swear” they’ve seen. Misconceptions and Strange Missouri Critters will take place this Friday, Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m. This free online program will take a deep dive into the reports of mysterious creatures that MDC frequently receives.

From crytids to swamp apes, join MDC naturalists at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center for a level-headed look at the truth behind these provocative reports. What are these creatures? Why do people see them? Could any of these accounts be real?

There’s only one way to find out.

Misconceptions and Strange Missouri Critters is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBw. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System and a WebEx program link the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.