A Columbia man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday was speeding and in possession of cocaine, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Online reports show 35-year-old Justin M. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment following his arrest at 1:34 p.m. in Boone County on suspicion of cocaine and marijuana possession, driving while intoxicated, vehicle tampering and driving while revoked.

At 12:30 p.m. Miller was driving a Mazda SUV south on Route Z near Rob Cook Road at a high rate of speed when it traveled off the road, according to the patrol reports. The SUV struck a private drive, went airborne and landed in the highway facing the other direction, the report reads.