During August, Easterseals Midwest has partnered with On the Run for its 12th annual All Stars for Autism campaign. Customers at On the Run locations in Rolla and St. James and other participating stores can round up for autism at the register or make a cash donation.

Executive Vice President of Services and CPO at Easterseals Midwest, Jeanne Marshall, said every August the nonprofit organization’s All Stars for Autism campaign gives people a way to support their friends, neighbors and fellow community members living with autism.

“This year, we're making it even easier to donate by simple rounding up at the register,” Marshall said. “Having a child with autism can cost a family $60,000 a year. The proceeds from All Stars for Autism help provide the therapy, education and support services that are so very needed right now.”

Since 2008, On the Run has been creating a buzz around autism. When the All Stars for Autism awareness-raising and fundraising campaign first started, one in every 100 children was diagnosed with autism.

Today, one in 54 are diagnosed, and On the Run’s support of children and families impacted by autism has become even more vital, according to the organization.

Community members, now through Aug. 31, will have the opportunity to be “All Stars for Autism” by visiting any one of the participating On the Run, Dirt Cheap and U-Gas locations in Missouri and Illinois.

A list of the participating gas stations in Missouri and Illinois can be found here. For more information, visit www.easterseals.com/midwest.