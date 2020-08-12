The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership will hold its annual meeting virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 20, will feature messages from a variety of speakers.

The following speakers will provide attendees to the annual meeting updates on important work happening at the local, state and federal levels in support of national defense, Fort Leonard Wood and the Fort Leonard Wood region:

— U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (confirmed)

— U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

— U.S. Rep Vicky Hartzler (confirmed)

— Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

— FLW and MSCoE Commanding General BG James Bonner (confirmed)

— MO Military Advocate and ADC President Joe Driskill (confirmed)

— Mike Dubois, Director, Defense and International, Kit Bond Strategies (confirmed)

— Steve Hyjek, Baker Donelson Associates (confirmed)

Members of the public can register for the 2020 SOP Annual Meeting Webinar at https://bit.ly/3kjxCHy