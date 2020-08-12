The University of Missouri Extension office in Maries County hosted a consignors meeting for the Show Me Select Replacement Heifer sale for current and new consignors. Livestock specialist, Anita Ellis recapped the May 2020 Show Me Select Central sale and discussed plans for the 2021 Spring Sale.

Topics discussed at the meeting included overall sale averages from this year’s sale and potential dates for the Spring 2021 sale. A date has yet to be set.

Please email Anita Ellis at snella@missouri.edu if you have questions about the Maries County Show Me Select Replacement Heifer program or if you are interested in selling.

See information on Show-Me-Select heifers and sales, held spring and fall, at agebb.missouri.edu/select.

Extension Programs are open to all.