FORT LEONARD WOOD — U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders have updated guidance regarding the use of off-post gymnasiums and the wearing of face coverings on the installation.

Effective immediately, General Order #1 dated July 8, 2020 signed by Brig. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, is rescinded and replaced with General Order #2, dated Aug. 11, 2020.

Under the new General Order #2, off-post gyms are now approved for use. Face coverings must be worn if proper social distancing cannot be maintained with other customers. Off-post spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors remain off limits.

Social gatherings are no longer limited to groups of 10, but attendees must abide by all social distancing guidelines. Face coverings must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Previous general orders covered mitigation efforts that applied only to service members, such as travel restrictions. The new general order includes changes that apply to both service members and DoD civilians, such as the wearing of face coverings while on the installation.

According to General Order #2, masks or face coverings are now required at all times on the installation and when interacting with Gate Guards at installation access control points, except under the following conditions:

- Children under the age of 6

- Any person with a medical condition or disability documented by a physician that prevents them from wearing a mask.

- Any person consuming food and drink.

- Any person who is in a personal office or similar private space while no others are present.

- Any person giving a speech, briefing or class that can maintain social distance while speaking.

- Any person exercising in a physical fitness center that can maintain social distance.

- When outdoors (as long as social distancing can be maintained).

- When a commander determines its use creates a hazard or safety concern.

- When in private homes, barracks rooms or hotel rooms.

Taxi and ride sharing services are still not permitted to operate on the installation at this time.

Family days are still cancelled and graduations remain virtual.

According to officials, these collective changes are cautious steps in the process of reopening and easing restrictions. They are deliberate, risk-based decisions, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders will continue to assess the situation, make adjustments if needed and communicate to the community any changes made.

Those who access Fort Leonard wood are still expected to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to include:

- Wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water or clean them with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Maintain at least six-feet of social distancing.

- Seek medical advice at Harper In-processing Screening Clinic if flu-like symptoms are present.

- Anyone not feeling well should stay home and call for advice from a medical professional.