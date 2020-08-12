The Pulaski County Health Center reported that someone has tested positive for COVID-19, who was at the Phelps County Fair.

The Pulaski County Health Center on Tuesday reported that during an investigation of a Pulaski County resident who tested positive for COVID-19, the health center identified public places where residents could have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The health center reported the person was not wearing a mask when they were at the Phelps County Fair from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

The health center also reported the person was wearing a mask while at Casey’s in Richland and Cracker Barrel in St. Robert the evening of Aug. 5. The person was wearing a mask while at the Country Mart in Dixon Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

From Aug. 1 to Tuesday, the health center reported the person was at a lumber company, Dollar General and Country Mart in Dixon at various times.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department in an update Tuesday said there were no additional details for when the individual was at the Phelps County Fair other than what the Pulaski County Health Center released.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports common symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The Pulaski County Health Center advises members of the public who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are exhibiting symptoms to contact their health care provider to find out about how to get tested.