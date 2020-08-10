Effective immediately, curbside collection of recycling and yard waste in Rolla will be suspended due to labor shortages caused by positive cases of COVID-19. Tentatively, Rolla’s Environmental Services Department expects to be able to resume collections on Aug.24, but that date is subject to change.

Residents are encouraged to hold their recyclables at home, if feasible, until collection resumes. Yard waste bags can be transported to the compost site at the end of McCutchen Drive. Residents who have questions, please contact the department’s office at 573-364-6693.