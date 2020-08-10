Clinic will be held at Towell Lake at Little Prairie Conservation Area near Rolla.

Whether you enjoy fishing area streams or you simply like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, kayaks are increasing in popularity as a way to connect with the outdoors.

People can learn more about these popular watercraft at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) clinic “Basic Kayaking” from 5-7 p.m., Aug. 19. The clinic will be held at the Towell Lake boat ramp on MDC’s Little Prairie Conservation Area. Participants must be at least 13, those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173974

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Areas covered in this clinic will include, kayak fundamentals, safety, and basic paddling strokes. After a brief instructional session on shore, participants will get a chance to test their kayaking skills on Towell Lake. Participants should wear appropriate clothes for the water. Close-toed shoes are required, no flip-flops.

To get to the Towell Lake boat ramp: From Rolla take the north outer road of Interstate 44 east approximately five miles, take Route RA north to Little Prairie Conservation Area, then take second Little Prairie Conservation Area entrance. This will lead to boat ramp on the northeast side of the lake.

People wanting more information about this event can contact MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at 573-368-2225 or send an e-mail to Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.