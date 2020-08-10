Mark McIntosh, a long-time administrator and faculty member at the University of Missouri who has headed efforts to market university patents for the past five years, is retiring, President Mun Choi wrote in a message to the Columbia campus.

McIntosh in November 2015 was named interim vice chancellor for research, graduate studies and economic development. He was given the job on a permanent basis, with the title changed to vice chancellor for research and economic development and duties as a vice president in that area for the system.

Prior to taking the role as vice-chancellor, McIntosh was director of graduate studies and chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology in the School of Medicine from 2002 to 2017.

"While Dr. McIntosh’s tremendous impact on Mizzou’s research and economic development initiatives will be missed, his decades of contributions to the university are worth celebrating," Choi wrote in the message that noted McIntosh had been at the university for almost 40 years.

In the message, Choi wrote that research spending at MU increased $42 million, to $235 million, over five years and 16 startup companies were created with licensed technologies, with $33 million in revenue for the university.

A 15-member search committee, chaired by Richard Barohn, vice chancellor for health affairs, will recommend a replacement, Choi wrote. McIntosh will remain in his job until a successor is named, Choi wrote.