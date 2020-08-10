"During the pursuit, the driver attempted to run over a deputy and strike other vehicles with his vehicle. Lake Ozark Police was able to disable the vehicle using spike strips."

Press Release:

"On 08/08/2020, deputies were involved in a pursuit that started on Harvest Road. During the pursuit, the driver attempted to run over a deputy and strike other vehicles with his vehicle. Lake Ozark Police was able to disable the vehicle using spike strips. As the vehicle came to a stop in the area of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and Horseshoe Bend Parkway, the driver fled. Eventually, Deputies tased the subject and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Brent A Wagner age 32 of Dixon, Mo was charged with:

Felony 1st Degree Assault, Felony Resisting Arrest, 2 counts Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 5 counts of traffic violations. His bond was denied. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility."