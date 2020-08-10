A Columbia man serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting two young girls in 2013 and 2014 faces new charges of attempted rape of a child under 12.

Oscar Contreras-Cornejo, 32, was convicted by a Boone County jury in November 2015 and received a sentence of life in prison for first-degree sodomy, 30 years each for first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy and 10 years each for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sentences for first-degree sodomy and rape and statutory sodomy and one of the sentences for sexual exploitation of a minor are to be served consecutively.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed the new charge, alleging that on Feb. 11, 2014, Contreras-Cornejo attacked a girl while she was taking a shower at the home of a relative.

The girl, who was eight at the time, described the attack in a forensic interview conducted Feb. 7, Columbia Police Department detective Adam Ward wrote in a probable cause statement accompanying the charges.

In the 2015 conviction, Contreras-Cornejo was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl between October 2013 and February 2014 and raping her and another girl at a sleepover in February 2014.

The girl who made the new allegations gave a forensic interview in February 2014 and "briefly described an incident when Contreras took (the girl) out of the shower" and put her in his bed.

An arrest warrant has not been served on Conteras-Cornejo, court records indicate. He is held at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

