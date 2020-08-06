Chancellor Mo Dehghani and other leaders at Missouri University of Science and Technology will hold a virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, to discuss precautions the university has taken to prepare for the upcoming fall semester.

The virtual town hall is the ninth such event held by Dehghani and other Missouri S&T leaders since the university moved all courses online last March for the remainder of the spring semester. Missouri S&T plans to begin the fall semester Monday, Aug. 24, with in-person, on-campus instruction as well as some online and hybrid courses.

To access the virtual town hall, go to chancellor.mst.edu/virtual-town-hall/.

Joining Dehghani for the event will be Dr. Dennis Goodman, director of student health and Missouri S&T’s chief medical officer; Cuba Plain, interim vice chancellor of finance and administration; and Dr. Stephen Roberts, interim provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Over the summer, Missouri S&T staff and leaders have been planning for the safe return to campus for students as well as faculty and staff who have been working remotely. The following are some of the measures taken to prepare for a safe and successful start to the fall semester:

Health screening of students as they arrive on campus Requiring students to self-monitor for symptoms Limiting the number of helpers for students as they move in to their residence halls or other university-approved housing Requiring face coverings in classrooms, labs, offices and common areas where social distancing cannot be observed Maintaining social distancing in our classrooms, in our residence halls and in buildings across campus Deep-cleaning our residence halls, classrooms and labs, dining areas, and common areas across campus Providing instruction through a variety of delivery methods, including in-person, online and hybrid instruction Encouraging students, faculty and staff to take the Miner Pledge to affirm their commitment to protect themselves, the campus and the Rolla community from the potential spread of COVID-19.

For more information about Missouri S&T’s plans for the fall 2020 semester, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.