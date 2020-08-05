Unofficial election results can be viewed at enr.sos.mo.gov. The Secretary of State will certify primary election results by Aug. 25.

In a message posted on social media Tuesday night, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a special message to local election authorities, poll workers and voters for “a job well done,” working together to make Tuesday’s August primary election a success.

“I want to thank our poll workers across the state – thousands of them – who showed up and made it possible for the people of Missouri to vote,” Ashcroft said. “And I want to thank the people of Missouri for showing up and making sure their voices were heard. That’s three times under COVID-19 that Missouri has shown the country how to have good elections – safe, secure and healthy. Let’s do it again in November.”

Unofficial totals show that of the roughly 4.16 million registered voters, about 32.9% cast a ballot Tuesday compared to about 25% during the August primary in 2016. In Phelps County, the unofficial results show that 30.7% voter turnout was recorded compared to 25.4% during the August primary in 2016.

Ashcroft said: “While many voters went to the polls yesterday, there are still many who did not. I urge all eligible Missourians to participate in our democratic process and vote.

“Our November election will be safe. If you’re not registered, there’s time to do so before November — the deadline to register is Oct. 7, 2020. Contact your local election authority or visit www.sos.mo.gov to register, and most importantly, make your voice heard on Election Day.”