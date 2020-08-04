Popping up on Rolla Floriculture Club’s radar for August’s Yard of the Month is 202 Christy Drive, the home of Bill and Linda VanHorn.

Since this past month has been the fifth wettest July in Missouri’s recorded weather history this yard was a delight to explore.

Approaching the front door with its comfortable garden bench, a Virginia creeper claims the garage wall. A blue holly that will boast red berries in December stands next to it. Hydrangea, marigolds and pink-leafed caladium settle in around a life-size cement cactus. A healthy elm tree and a small hickory mark the front yard bed of annuals in bloom and an ornamental grass. Off to the left side of the yard are two nice silver maples that Bill transplanted 15 years ago.

Decorating the rear patio are bright orange canna, a potted tomato vine bearing fruit, colorful coleus, and marigolds that have survived visits from wild deer which roam the area. The VanHorns have found space for a butterfly vine from Tennessee gifted by a son-in-law. A Rose of Sharon bush claims its traditional spot since one was always planted in every yard where they have lived as Bill’s job took the family from place to place. The favorite patio decoration remains the three cement ducks whose colorful bowties are changed with the seasons.

Clearly this yard benefits from Bill’s transplanting skills and Linda's decorating skills.