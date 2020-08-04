The company was first recognized with this award in 2012, and since then has won the Top Workplace Award seven times.

Brewer Science has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The company was first recognized with this award in 2012, and since then has won the Top Workplace Award 7 times (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and received an honorable mention in 2016. The sustained accolades of this award come as no surprise to the hundreds of employees who work at Brewer Science, as they were the ones who nominated their company.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Brewer Science is committed to being a company of the people, by the technology, for the customer, to achieve fulfillment. Under Dr. Terry Brewer’s leadership, Brewer Science’s dedication to inspiring innovation creates an environment for employees to think differently, continue pursuing knowledge and learning and keep creating technology that changes the world.

“In realizing that our employees are our greatest asset,” states Dan Brewer, Chief Resources Officer of Brewer Science, “we've worked to create an empowered workforce. By creating opportunities for employees that span from hiring to retirement, Brewer Science builds expertise and value that translates directly into carefully crafted customer solutions. We strive to have people at the focus of our company, which I believe makes us unique and competitive in this industry. Receiving an award focused on employee satisfaction is a great achievement.”

Employees are given opportunities to grow personally and professionally through career development trainings, health and wellness plans, community events, and other programs.

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global technology leader in developing and manufacturing innovative materials and processes for the reliable fabrication of cutting-edge microdevices used in electronics such as tablet computers, smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, LED lighting and flexible technology products. In 1981, Brewer Science revolutionized lithography processes with its invention of ARC® materials. Today, Brewer Science continues to expand its technology portfolio to include products enabling advanced lithography, thin wafer handling, 3D integration, chemical and mechanical device protection and products based on nanotechnology. With its headquarters in Rolla, Missouri, Brewer Science supports customers throughout the world with a service and distribution network in North America, Europe and Asia. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science, by following the company blog and social channels: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.