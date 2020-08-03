The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported on Monday a total of 76 people in Phelps County and 16 people in Maries County have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March.

The health department reported ten active cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County and five active cases in Maries County.



The department reported 66 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation, while 11 people have now been released from mandatory quarantine in Maries County.

The health department in its update said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in Phelps or Maries counties associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Licking Summer Camps’ volleyball tournament.

The health department had notified Rolla and St. James school districts on July 23 that teams involved in the Licking Summer Camps’ volleyball tournament — from July 16 through July 18 — had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rolla School District administration said teams were already in attendance on July 23 at Rolla Junior High School, the Centre and the St. James middle and high school gyms for the tournament when the district received notice from the health department.

The district, in partnership with the Phelps Maries County Health Department and the organizers of the Licking shootout volleyball tournament, canceled the events scheduled in Rolla as the health department continued to monitor the situation.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had declared the event an outbreak due to the number of cases and jurisdictions initially involved.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department on Monday said the department does not have access to the number of cases currently linked to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Phelps Maries County Health Department said after subsequent testing, there had been no new cases of COVID-19 identified in Phelps or Maries counties linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Great Circle’s campus in St. James.

The department said a total of 45 cases of COVID-19 are epidemiologically linked to the outbreak at Great Circle in St. James — thirty-three cases in Phelps County, three in Maries County, three in Dent County one in Franklin County and five in Pulaski County.

Of the 45 cases, the department said 16 were residents, 23 were staff members, and six were household members or community contacts of staff members.