Opening Ceremonies are free and open to the public.

The 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will be held Aug. 5 to Aug. 15 at the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek.

The Amateur Trapshooting Association announced that Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla as well Gov. Mike Parson will be in attendance at the 121st Grand American Opening Ceremonies Monday, Aug. 10.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., and Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, will also be in attendance.

Opening ceremonies will begin with the Camden County Honor Guard presenting the American Flag followed by an introduction of the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Executive Committee, delegates, past presidents and Central Handicap Committee. Following introductions, some of the best shooters in the Amateur Trapshooting Association come together to compete in the Blue vs. Gray Shootout.

The Blue vs. Gray Shootout is an ongoing tradition to kick off the Grand American. To complete Opening Ceremonies, the night will end with a fireworks display presented by White Flyer.

The Amateur Trapshooting Association was established in 1899, and is the oldest and largest clay target shooting organization in the world. The non-profit organization governs the sport’s rules and regulations.